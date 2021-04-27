Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.72 million, a PE ratio of 300.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

