American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

