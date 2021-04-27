American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

