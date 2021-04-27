Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMP opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

