Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the highest is $4.41. Amgen posted earnings of $4.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.20 to $17.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $20.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $256.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.91. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

