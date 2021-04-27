Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 6,847,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

