Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its Q earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.39 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

