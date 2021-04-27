Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 362,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 173,205 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,087. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

