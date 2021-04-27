Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Rating Reiterated by M Partners

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at M Partners in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ANX opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$108.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

