Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from M Partners

M Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$108.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

