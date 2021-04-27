Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,703. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

