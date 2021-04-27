Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.67. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

