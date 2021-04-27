Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.69). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $1,254,778.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock worth $159,691,322. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

