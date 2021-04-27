Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.03. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Shares of EHTH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 426,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,171. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

