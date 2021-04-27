Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 1,551,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

