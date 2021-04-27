Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

Several research firms have commented on GLMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

GLMD stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

