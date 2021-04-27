Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.19). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

