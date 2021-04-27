Analysts Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post $5.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $31.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $35.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000.

SQZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,701. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

