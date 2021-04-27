Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MITO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 253,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

