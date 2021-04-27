Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DENN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

DENN stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

