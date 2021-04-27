Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $34.09

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.58.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,436,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,937. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

