Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$38.00

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX traded down C$0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.79. 3,349,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,637. The firm has a market cap of C$47.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.