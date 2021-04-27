Analysts Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $77.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

BHP stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

