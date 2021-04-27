Analysts Set Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) PT at $16.85

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 354,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,268. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

