Analysts Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Target Price at $9.40

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 835,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

