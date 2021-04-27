Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Target Price at C$64.89

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MRU traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.60. 67,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,290. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.28. The stock has a market cap of C$13.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

