Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Target Price at GBX 277.75

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 222.40 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,691,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,359. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.80. The firm has a market cap of £17.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other Tesco news, insider Steve Golsby bought 8,608 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders acquired a total of 13,329 shares of company stock worth $3,013,187 in the last 90 days.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

