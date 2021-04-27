Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$1.58

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.
TRQ stock opened at C$23.00 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.51.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
