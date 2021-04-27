Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$1.58

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

TRQ stock opened at C$23.00 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

