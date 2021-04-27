Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

