ANON (ANON) Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $33,357.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00066793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00278123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

