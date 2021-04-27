Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,571. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

