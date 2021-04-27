Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.