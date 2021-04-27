Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

