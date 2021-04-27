Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 248.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

