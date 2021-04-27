Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ardagh Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ardagh Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.