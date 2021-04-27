Arden Trust Co Boosts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Exelon stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

