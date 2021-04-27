Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

