Arden Trust Co Sells 134 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

NYSE:MSI opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

