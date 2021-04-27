Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $45.59 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

EW stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

