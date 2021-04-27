Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $49.39 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,488 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $49,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $643.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

