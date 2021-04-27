Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Argon has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $823,770.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00279144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.01037153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.68 or 0.00711691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,593.74 or 0.99963410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

