Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,883 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. 74,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,403. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

