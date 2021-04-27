Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.23. The company had a trading volume of 217,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

