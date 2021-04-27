Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.06. 15,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,367. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.62. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

