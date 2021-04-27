ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ASE Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

