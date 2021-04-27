ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Plans $0.08 Variable Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

