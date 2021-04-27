Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of ASMB opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

