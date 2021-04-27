Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 562.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 2.34% of Assertio worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

