Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

ARZGY opened at $10.27 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.