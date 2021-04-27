ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $224,478.65

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $224,478.65 and approximately $138.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00472812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.